Army Commander emphasises personnel fitness in fighting insecurity

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Olufemi Olatoye, on Friday, emphasized the importance of personnel fitness in the fight against insecurity.

Olatoye emphasised this at the conclusion of a six-day inter-brigade combat proficiency competition, held at the 34 Artillery Brigade barracks, Obinze, near Owerri.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that officers from five formations within the 82 Division participated in the events, which included map reading, weapon handling, obstacle crossing, combat swimming, and a 10 km half cross-country run.

The formations were 13 Brigade, 14 Brigade, 34 Artillery Brigade, 44 Engineering Brigade and 82 Division.

Olatoye, represented by Brig.-Gen. Solomon Julius said that the primary aim of the event was to improve fitness, sportsmanship, teamwork work and competitiveness for optimal performance of soldiers.

“The Inter-Brigade Combat Proficiency Competition is aimed at checking the state of readiness of officers in commanding men in the battle field to enable them battle and dismantle the enemy and keep the nation safe,” he said.

The GOC added that competition promotes “espirit de corps” among troops, as well as prepares them to successfully undertake their tasks of defending Nigeria.

He eulogized the officers for competing favorably, encouraging them to continue defending the nation to the best of their abilities.

Earlier, the Commander, 34 Artillery Brigade, Brig.-Gen. Ibrahim Abbas stated that the competitors had undergone rigorous training in their various formations for a period of at least two months.

Abbas noted that the ebullience, discipline and teamwork demonstrated by the officers in the course of the competition were “marks of dedication that define the Nigerian Army”.

He thanked the GOC, Heads of security agencies in the state and representatives of the state government for gracing the event which he described as “wonderful”.

The NAN reports that outstanding competitors were rewarded with awards and trophies, while the 34th Artillery Brigade emerged as the overall winner.

Vanguard News