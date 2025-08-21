Armed herders kill mother, son, 2 others in Benue communities

Armed herdsman

By Peter Duru

Makurdi —A mother, her son and two others have been reportedly killed in their farms in a fresh attack on Egwuma and Ogbai communities of Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State.

The attack, which was launched, yesterday morning on the communities also left several persons injured while some were also declared missing.

A local from Egwuma, who identified himself as Inalegwu disclosed that the armed herders stormed the two communities and attacked the indegines.

He said: “Some Fulani herdsmen attacked Egwuma and Ogbai communities today(yesterday). They killed a woman and his son who were working on their farm and also killed two others at neighbouring Ogbai community.

“As I am talking to you, two people are still missing and we are searching for them.”

When contacted, the Chairman of Agatu council, Melvin James, who confirmed the incident said: “It was an unprovoked attack on our people. It is senseless and barbaric. How could people attack and kill a mother and her son.”

“The incident happened today (yesterday) at Egwuma where they killed an innocent mother and her son working on their farm and the other two people were killed at a neighbouring Ogbai community.”

James who commended security personnel in the area said the attackers stormed the affected villages when security personnel were on surveillance of other villages

“The security operatives in Agatu have been doing their best to beef up security but the problem in my council is the bad roads. At the time the incident happened, the security men were on surveillance of other areas,” he said.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Udeme Edet said she was on tour and had yet to receive the report.

“As you can hear voices at the background, we are on tour and I am yet to get the report, but I will get back to you later,” she said.