APPON gets new executives

Association of Public Procurement Practitioners of Nigerian, APPON, has elected new national executives to run the affairs of the professional body for the next three years with Dr Emem James Kanico as National President.

The election took place on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, as part of activities at the 2025 Annual General Meeting of the body in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Others elected into the National Executive Committee includes Yakubu Saidu, 1st Vice President; Afolabi Joy Obianuju, 2nd Vice President; Nura Sani, Secretary General ; Lawrence Dan, Secretary General II; Binta Hussaini, Treasurer, Maiyegun Kolawole Ismail, Welfare I, Zainab Larai Mohammed, Welfare II, Odey Ferdinand Akuma, Director of Protocol I, Obanje Grace Nene, Raphael Obinna Amalaha, Director of Finance I; Abubakar Mohammed Dabo, Director of Finance II; Olumuji Babatunde Samuel, Director of Training & Development; Ogunsanya Raphael, Director of Media & Publicity I; Umar Abdullahi Isa, Director of Media & Publicity II; Ikhile Fred Friday, Director of Research, Standard & Compliance; Oyeyemi Michael Olaoye, Internal Auditor.

The new executive received their Certificates of Return while the executives’ oath of office was administered on them.

Speaking after his inauguration, the National President, Dr Emem Kanico, promised to advance members’ welfare.

Kanico particularly praised members of the professional body for their individual and collective contributions to national development through the enthronement of best procurement practices at their different Ministries, Departments, Agencies and organizations.

He pledged the commitment of his administration to complete all the initiatives he started, initiate new ones as well as advance the frontiers of advocacy, institutionalization of international best practices in public procurement as well as strategic partnership with critical stakeholders in the service of the nation. He promised to lead an Association that will ensure that the masses get value for their common wealth.