Appointments: APC-PCC members write Tinubu, demand inclusion

President Bola Tinubu

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Concerned members of the 2023 Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, of ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, have appealed to President Bola Tinubu to address what they described as neglect of campaign council members in appointments and patronage, warning that the situation could weaken the ruling party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The appeal was contained in an open letter, dated Monday, August 18, 2025, by Alhaji Mohammed Mariam Alhassan, leader of the group.

He congratulated the President, APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, and other party leaders on the success of the recent bye-elections, describing the victories as a testament to Tinubu’s “political doggedness, strategic leadership and commitment to democratic consolidation.”

Alhassan, however, cautioned that the neglect of PCC members who played crucial roles in the 2023 general election posed “a strategic vulnerability” for the APC if not addressed.

“The current perception of neglect in appointments and patronage towards many Campaign Council members is not just an internal grievance, it is a strategic vulnerability,” he said.

According to him, members of the PCC carried Tinubu’s message across the country, defended his mandate in hostile terrains and helped secure the party’s victory.

He stressed that their continued relevance and motivation were essential for sustaining the APC’s momentum towards 2027.

“In politics, the greatest asset ahead of an election is a fully motivated and united base. When key contributors feel valued, they double their efforts; when they feel overlooked, they disengage and disengagement at this level creates openings for opponents to exploit,” Alhassan stated.

The group urged Tinubu to prioritize the inclusion and empowerment of PCC members, arguing that such a move would not only reward loyalty but also serve as a calculated investment in the stability of his administration and the party’s electoral success.

“By deliberately increasing the inclusion and patronage of these members now, you would not merely be rewarding loyalty; you would be fortifying your political machinery for 2027,” the statement added.

Alhassan further reminded the President that the APC’s strength lies in its ability to mobilize and unify, stressing that empowering proven stakeholders would neutralize internal dissent and reinforce the party’s dominance.

While the PCC members prayed for national peace and unity, they declared that 2027 is “closer than it appears” and called on Tinubu to consolidate alliances to secure his political legacy.