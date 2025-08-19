APGA collapses into ADC in Abia 

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA -The All Progressives Grand Alliance,APGA,in Abia South senatorial zone,Abia State,has collapsed its structures into the African Democratic Congress,ADC, in the state.

The party led by the Abia South zonal chairman,Chief Charles Nwanyanwu,who was flanked by the six local government chairmen of the party in the zone, announced this during a meeting with the ADC State Chairman,Don Norman Obinna ,in Aba.

Nwanyanwu disclosed that the decision to join ADC was informed by what he described as the death of APGA in Abia State,following the leadership crisis that has enveloped the party in the state.

He added that plans have been concluded for APGA structures in Abia North and Abia Central senatorial zones to also collapse into the ADC.

Nwanyanwu explained that the decision to join ADC was also supported by over 5,000 members of APGA in Abia South zone.

He said; “We have left APGA for ADC.We have officially declared for ADC,there’s no more APGA in Abia South,it is decision of all APGA members in Abia South to join ADC. It is our choice.We can’t continue with the crisis in APGA, let them continue with their crisis. ADC is the party to join and we are happy to be here. We saw other parties but ADC is our choice. We are aware that many politicians in Abia are already in ADC. Others are on their way to the party.

“APGA has died a natural death in Abia state. This is a party that made name in 2015 ; winning not less than 14 House of Assembly seats. In 2019, we won some,but today, APGA doesn’t have a single member in the state House of Assembly. The party is dead and the leaders have not done well.”

Asked whether the Senator representing Abia South district on the platform of APGA,Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, is aware of their decision to defect to ADC, Nwanyanwu said; “Senator Abaribe doesn’t have a commanding voice over any APGA member in Abia South. He is there doing his own thing,while we are here doing our own job as party people. We don’t bother about Abaribe. We haven’t seen anything Abaribe has done in APGA unless he will come over to ADC and say, our people,let’s work together.”

Receiving the former APGA members, State chairman of the ADC,Mr. Don Norman Obinna, said the ADC is open to accommodate members from other political parties.

He stated that ADC is the party to beat in Abia, stressing that any politician who fails to join the ADC will lose election in the state.

He said;”There is nothing happening in APGA, the party is dead. You can’t even see their offices or branded vehicles anywhere in Abia. These people declared for ADC because they believe in our project for good governance and what I have done in the past as an advocate of good governance for which I was victimized and jailed.

“People are tropping into ADC because they know we can’t sabotage them. This means that our people are beginning to accept the message of hope and good governance which ADC stands for. It takes only 200,000 votes to win the governorship poll in Abia,but as at today,we already have over 300,000 registered members in ADC,and this tells that we are on course.

“Any politician who fails to join the ADC will lose election in 2025 including Governor Alex Otti, the senators and Members of the national and state Houses of Assembly.Already, they have been pleading for accommodation in ADC.”