APC mourns as Yilwatda, party national chairman loses mother

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State has expressed shock over the passing of Mama Lydia Yilwatda, the mother of its National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda.

In a statement issued by the Acting Publicity Secretary of the APC in Plateau State, Shittu Bamaiyi, the Party described her death as “not only a personal loss to the National Chairman, but also to the entire APC family in Plateau State and the country at large.”

The statement noted that her passing was painful and devastating, especially to her children, as she died at a time when her counsel and prayers were most needed.

“There is no doubt that the late Mama’s death is painful and devastating to the Yilwatdas, because she died at the time her motherly advice and prayers were most needed, particularly to the National Chairman, Professor Yilwatda,” it reads.

Describing her as a devoted Christian and respected leader in the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), the APC noted: “The deceased was a devoted Christian, virtuous, humane and humble women leader, particularly in the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN). The late Mama Lydia was known for the tireless and immeasurable efforts, alongside her late husband, Reverend Toma Yilwatda, in boosting the Church in Borno, Yobe, Bauchi and Plateau States.”

The Party further highlighted that Mama Lydia left behind an indelible mark through her life of service and through the accomplishments of her children. “The consoling record is that the deceased left behind an indelible and accomplished legacy, which is manifested in her children,” the statement added.

The APC described her death as a huge loss not only to the Yilwatda family, but also to the Church, the Women Fellowship, and Plateau State. “Surely her demise is a great loss to the Church and the Women Fellowship, as well as Plateau State,” the Party stated.

While condoling with Professor Yilwatda and his family, the APC prayed for the repose of Mama Lydia’s soul. “While sharing with Professor Yilwatda in his moment of grief, the Party prays God to grant the late Mama’s soul eternal rest.”

Vanguard News