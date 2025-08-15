APC chieftain condoles Ghana over death of Ministers in helicopter crash

By Adeola Badru

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abayomi Nurain Mumuni, has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic helicopter crash in Ghana that claimed the lives of eight individuals, including the country’s Ministers of Defence and Environment.

In a condolence message dated August 10, 2025, and addressed to Ghana’s President, His Excellency John Mahama, Mumuni described the incident as a profound national loss.

“It is with great sadness that I offer my deepest condolences following the tragic helicopter accident that took the lives of esteemed government officials,” the message read. “This heartbreaking event has deeply affected the nation, and my thoughts are with you during this time of grief.”

Mumuni paid tribute to the deceased officials, including the Minister of Defence, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, and the Minister of Environment, Alhaji Dr. Murtala Muhammed, commending their dedicated service and commitment to national development.

He acknowledged the immense loss felt by their families and the country, noting: “I can only imagine the sorrow their families are enduring as they cope with this unimaginable loss.”

He urged that the memories and legacies of the late ministers serve as an inspiration for continued national progress and unity.

“Please convey my heartfelt sympathies to the families of those who lost their lives. They are in my thoughts and prayers during this challenging time,” he added.

Mumuni concluded by calling on Ghanaians to remain united in the face of the tragedy, saying: “As we remember those we have lost, let us also honour their memories through our shared strength and resolve. I pray for comfort and healing for their families and for the nation as a whole.”