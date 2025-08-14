Anambra: Saturday’s bye-election may shape Nov guber race – Soludo, Ukachukwu

Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

Hours before the Anambra South senatorial bye-election to fill the seat left vacant by the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, political observers suggest the outcome could influence party positioning ahead of the November 8 governorship election in the state.

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate, Chief Emmanuel Nwachukwu, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Azuka Okwuosa, are seen among the key contenders, with both parties running active campaigns across the state and the senatorial zone.

Other contestants include Donald Amamgbo of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Peter Ekwueme of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Azubuike Okoli of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), and Comrade Chijioke Onyekonwu of Action Alliance (AA). The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) confirmed that the Labour Party would not participate due to an unresolved internal nomination issue.

A bye-election will also be held in Onitsha North 1 constituency to replace the late Hon. Justice Azuka, who passed away in December last year. Candidates include his widow, running on the ADC platform, and other party representatives.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo, while campaigning for the APGA candidate, described the August 16 poll as important for the upcoming governorship election and encouraged voters to participate. He expressed confidence in Nwachukwu, an oil and gas professional from Ukpor in Nnewi South Local Government Area.

APGA’s leadership adopted a consensus approach in selecting its senatorial candidate to avoid internal disputes and meet INEC’s deadline. According to the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ejimofor Opara, delegates affirmed the choice at a monitored primary in line with the party’s constitution and the Electoral Act 2022.

APC’s governorship candidate for November 8, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, also said the bye-election would provide an early indication of voter sentiment. APC’s senatorial flagbearer, Azuka Okwuosa, from Oraifite in Ekwusigo Local Government Area, is a former local government chairman, commissioner for works, and Secretary-General of the South-East Development Initiative.

AA’s Chijioke Onyekonwu cited his grassroots activism as a strength, while ADC’s Donald Amamgbo noted his intention to bring Ihiala zone into stronger representation in the Senate.

Civil society groups in Anambra have called on INEC to ensure transparency and fairness in the process. Voter mobilization is ongoing, with arrangements being made to facilitate participation by residents outside the state.