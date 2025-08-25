Anambra Police probe case of young man allegedly chained by father for five years

…Arrest Notorious Vehicle Theft Suspect

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Anambra State Police Command has launched an investigation into the case of a young man allegedly chained by his father for five years at Igboukwu in Aguata Local Government Area.

According to reports, the victim, identified as Chigbo (popularly known as Agudo), was said to have been kept in chains by his father, who allegedly claimed to neighbours that his son had travelled abroad.

The State Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, has directed operatives to investigate the incident, which he described as disturbing. He commended the community youths for uncovering the case, describing their action as an example of community partnership in policing.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed that the victim had been rescued and is receiving medical care. He added that preliminary inquiries are ongoing and assured that those found culpable would be held accountable in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation, police operatives attached to Isiowulu Division, in collaboration with local vigilantes, have arrested a 24-year-old suspected serial vehicle thief, Chidi Nwoye, and recovered several stolen items.

Among the items recovered were a Hyundai Tucson vehicle (Reg. No. PH 725 AAA), a tricycle (Reg. No. NSH 051 UD), eight mobile phones, a battle axe, assorted master keys, ATM cards, a vehicle tracking device, an ignition device for tricycles, and personal belongings including shoes, beads, a sling bag, cash, and an Apple watch.

Ikenga said the suspect was intercepted along Minaj Road, Obosi, while driving a stolen tricycle. During interrogation, he confessed to using master keys to steal vehicles and tricycles from where they were parked.

He added that investigations had been extended to the suspect’s hideout to recover more stolen items. Members of the public whose vehicles or valuables were recently stolen were urged to visit Isiowulu Police Station for possible identification.

Ikenga confirmed that the suspect would be charged to court at the conclusion of investigations.