Amaechi’s Pledge unrealistic, ignoring constitutional realities  – Onoh

Dr. Josef Onoh, the former spokesman for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s campaign in the Southeast, has addressed the recent utterances of Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi during his appearance on the X Space titled ‘Weekend Politics.’

Amaechi was a former Speaker of Rivers State house of Assembly, former Minister of Transportation and erstwhile Governor of Rivers State.

Onoh in a statement made available to the press said that Amaechi has once again positioned himself as a would-be savior of Nigeria, vowing to contest the 2027 presidential election with a litany of grandiose promises that border on the absurdity.

Onoh held that while political ambition is no crime in a democracy, it becomes intellectually dishonest when cloaked in hyperbole that ignores constitutional realities, historical precedents, and the complexities of Nigeria’s socio-political landscape.

“Amechi is someone I hold in high esteem, and my submissions are not made to disrespect him in any way as our friendship is valued more than politics. But that will not also dissuade me from dissecting his claims with the rigor they deserve, not out of personal animus, but in defense of reasoned discourse and the ongoing efforts of the current administration under President Tinubu to steer Nigeria toward sustainable progress.

“First, Rt. Hon. Amaechi’s pledge to ‘change the constitution from indigeneship to citizenship’ if elected president reveals a profound misunderstanding—or perhaps a deliberate oversimplification—of Nigeria’s federal structure. The distinction between indigeneship (which pertains to state-level affiliations and access to local resources, as enshrined in sections like 25-32 of the 1999 Constitution) and citizenship (a national identity under Chapter III) is not a mere semantic quirk but a deliberate framework designed to balance ethnic diversity and prevent the marginalization of minorities in a multi-ethnic federation.

To cavalierly promise its alteration within the ambit of presidential fiat ignores the arduous process outlined in Section 9 of the Constitution, which requires a two-thirds majority in both Houses of the National Assembly, ratification by at least 24 state assemblies, and potentially a referendum. As a former governor and minister, H.E. Amaechi should recall his own tenure in Rivers State, where issues of indigene-settler conflicts simmered without resolution under his watch. Such a change, if mishandled, could exacerbate ethnic tensions, as seen in historical flashpoints like the Jos crises or the indigene-settler disputes in the Middle Belt.

Is this not the same Amaechi who, during his governorship, faced accusations of favoritism in resource allocation? Your vow smacks of populist opportunism aimed at appealing to urban elites while alienating the rural and ethnic bases that form Nigeria’s bedrock.

Under President Tinubu, we are witnessing a more measured approach to constitutional review through the ongoing National Assembly committees, focusing on devolution of powers without risking national disunity.

Equally risible is Amaechi’s assertion that he would “end corruption in Nigeria within one month” or resign. In my opinion, this is not merely ambitious; it is intellectually bankrupt, treating a systemic malaise as if it were a superficial ailment curable by executive decree. Corruption in Nigeria is an entrenched network of patronage, institutional weaknesses, and cultural norms that have evolved over decades, from the pre-independence era to the present. Historical attempts at rapid eradication—such as General Muhammadu Buhari’s War Against Indiscipline in the 1980s or the more recent EFCC reforms—demonstrate that sustainable anti-corruption efforts require legislative overhauls, judicial independence, and societal reorientation, not theatrical ultimatums.

Your own record invites scrutiny: During your ministerial stint, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) under your purview was embroiled in scandals involving billions in unremitted funds, and your railway projects, while laudable in intent, were criticized for cost overruns and opaque contracting processes. To promise eradication in 30 days is to insult the intelligence of Nigerians who have endured the painstaking reforms under President Tinubu, including the strengthening of the ICPC and EFCC, digitalization of procurement, and the removal of ghost workers from payrolls. If you were serious, you would outline a phased strategy rooted in empirical data, not resort to resignation threats that echo the empty bravado of failed populists worldwide.

Your personal jab at the current FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike—challenging him to “take a walk along the streets of Port Harcourt” to gauge popularity and health—exposes the underbelly of your Excellency’s rhetoric: a vendetta born of intra-party rivalries rather than substantive policy critique. This is the politics of the gutter, unworthy of a statesman such as your good self. The streets of Port Harcourt, like those of any Nigerian city, reflect broader national challenges, not the personal fitness of ministers. Wike, as FCT Minister, has focused on urban renewal in Abuja, delivering tangible infrastructure amid fiscal constraints. Your challenge reeks of the bitterness from your 2015 fallout, when Wike succeeded you in Rivers State amid allegations of electoral irregularities that even yourself contested. Intellectual discourse demands we rise above such ad hominem attacks and evaluate leaders on metrics like GDP contributions from their sectors. Under your tenure as transport minister, rail projects advanced, but at what cost to fiscal transparency?

Your allegation that “influential people visit the CBN to steal money” is a grave accusation that demands evidence, not innuendo. In a nation striving for accountability, such claims without substantiation erode public trust and border on defamation. Under President Tinubu’s administration, the CBN has undergone significant reforms, including the unification of exchange rates and audits to curb illicit flows, as evidenced by the recovery of misappropriated funds. If you possess concrete proof, you should present it to the appropriate authorities rather than weaponize it for political gain. You lament that diverted funds could improve security and the economy, ignores the current government’s investments in these areas, such as the N1.1 trillion allocated to defense in the 2024 budget and initiatives like the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Fund.

Labeling Professor Mahmood Yakubu as “the worst INEC Chairman in the history of Nigeria” is another unsubstantiated hyperbole that undermines the integrity of our electoral institutions. INEC under Yakubu has navigated complex elections, including the 2023 polls, which, despite challenges, were upheld by the Supreme Court as substantially compliant with the Electoral Act 2022. Also historical comparisons—such as the controversial tenures of Maurice Iwu or Attahiru Jega—reveal that no chairman has been immune to criticism, often partisan in nature. You benefited from INEC processes in your own elections, I’m amused that you now cry foul after your 2022 APC presidential primary loss. In my opinion, your selective outrage contrasts with the Tinubu administration’s commitment to electoral reforms, including biometric enhancements to reduce fraud.

Finally, on fuel subsidies, you promised not to reverse removal but to “direct the funds into the pockets of Nigerians, not the elite,” echoes the current policy but lacks specifics. President Tinubu’s bold subsidy removal in 2023 has freed up trillions for social interventions, including the N50,000 monthly grants to vulnerable households, expanded school feeding programs, and infrastructure projects under the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund. Your vague pledge ignores the mechanisms already in place, such as the National Social Register for targeted disbursements, and fails to address implementation challenges like inflation mitigation—areas where the current administration is making strides through monetary policy adjustments.

I’m of the opinion that your vows are a cocktail of desperation and delusion, symptomatic of a politician seeking relevance, which to a great extent you already have beyond post-2023 landscape where Nigerians demand results over rhetoric. As we approach 2027, let us prioritize leaders with proven track records, like President Tinubu, who are methodically addressing Nigeria’s challenges without resorting to impossible timelines or personal vendettas. True intellectual leadership lies in humility before complexity, not hubris in the face of it. Nigeria deserves better than recycled promises; it deserves sustained action,” Onoh said.