Alliance seeks clarification on shea nut export ban, calls for phased transition

The Alliance for Economic Research and Ethics Ltd/GTE has urged the Federal Government to provide urgent clarification and clear guidelines on the recent ban on raw shea nut exports, warning that poor implementation of the policy could disrupt investments and livelihoods in the sector.

In a statement issued by its Chairman, Hon. Dele Kelvin Oye, the Alliance commended the administration’s policy direction, which aims to encourage local processing and transform the shea nut industry into a potential $6.6 billion value chain that supports industrialization, rural development, and gender empowerment.

However, the group cautioned that abrupt policy reversals without adequate transition plans or stakeholder consultations may undermine existing contracts, financial commitments, and international trade relations.

“We need to draw attention to the potential risks of poor implementation of a good policy,” Oye said. “A clear communication strategy, phased implementation with measurable milestones, and multi-stakeholder consultations are essential to avoid losses and ensure smooth transition.”

The Alliance recommended a staged rollout of the policy, supported by government purchase of unsold raw stock to prevent market disruptions and smuggling, while also providing financing, training, and technical assistance to local processors.

It further stressed the importance of safeguarding Nigeria’s credibility in global trade by sustaining bilateral engagements and ensuring a predictable policy environment for international buyers.

Citing case studies from Ghana, Malaysia, and India, the group noted that phased approaches in those countries gave producers and exporters the time to upgrade refining, packaging, and quality control standards without jeopardizing existing contracts.

The Alliance urged the government to define a clear transition period with targets for processing capacity and export diversification, while protecting vulnerable stakeholders in the value chain.

“We believe in the potential of Nigeria’s shea industry, but policy changes must be guided by robust monitoring, digital market intelligence, and stakeholder feedback,” Oye added. “A managed transition will help build a sustainable, thriving shea sector that benefits all Nigerians.”