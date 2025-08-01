Allegation of coup plot by Obi to remove Tinubu, lunacy — Obienyem

Peter Obi and President Bola Tinubu

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI— Media aide to Mr Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Valentine Obienyem, has described the allegation against his principal, plotting a coup to dethrone President Bola Tinubu, as a dangerous joke taken too far.

He also described the allegation as reckless, seditious and absurd, adding that in a functional society, such an accuser would be arrested immediately to give a fuller account of what he knows, wondering who the accuser is and why he has not been arrested.

In a statement titled “Coup Plot Allegation: A Dangerous Joke Taken Too Far” made available to Vanguard, Mr Obienyem disclosed that one Arabambi alleged that Mr Peter Obi, alongside the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, President, Joe Ajaero, Senator Victor Umeh, and members of the Nenadi Usman faction, are plotting to overthrow President Bola Tinubu’s government.

Obienyem’s statement read, “In his petition to security agencies, Arabambi alleged that Mr. Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, alongside Nigeria Labour Congress President, Joe Ajaero; Senator Victor Umeh; and members of the Nenadi Usman faction, are plotting to overthrow President Bola Tinubu’s government.

“This allegation is not just absurd, it is dangerous. Why has the man not been arrested?

“Coup plotting is not child’s play. It is a serious national security offence. To casually accuse citizens, especially prominent and responsible figures of attempting to topple a democratically elected government is not only reckless but seditious in itself.

“In a functional society, such an accuser would be arrested immediately to give a fuller account of what he knows. Who is this man, and why hasn’t he been arrested? If his allegation carries any weight, then the security agencies must take it seriously by interrogating him thoroughly, identifying his sources, and presenting evidence.

“However, if, as it appears, this is mere political mischief, he must face the full consequences of peddling such a dangerous falsehood. Why are we like this in this country, so frivolous with matters of grave national importance?”

“A coup is not a term to be bandied around like a political insult. It is treason. To accuse someone of it, especially in a democratic society, is to risk social unrest, undermine confidence in our institutions, and endanger lives. This is not politics; it is lunacy dressed in propaganda.

“Nigeria deserves better than this brand of politics. We must not allow desperation and factional rivalry to blind us to the red lines of national stability and security.”