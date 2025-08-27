Alexander Isak selected by Sweden despite Newcastle standoff

Newcastle forward Alexander Isak has been called up by Sweden for World Cup qualifiers despite being sidelined by his club as he tries to force a move to Liverpool.

Isak is part of Sweden coach Jon Dahl Tomasson’s squad for the games against Slovenia and Kosovo on September 5 and 8.

The 26-year-old has been banished from the Newcastle squad and has been training alone ever since he missed the club’s tour to Singapore and South Korea.

Liverpool have bid £110 million ($148 million) for Isak so far but Saudi-owned Newcastle are reported to have slapped a £150 million price tag on the player who scored 23 Premier League goals last season and helped his club win the League Cup.

Tomasson said the 2026 World Cup, to be played in Mexico, Canada and the United States, was “important” to Isak.

“The situation he is in is not perfect and he has not trained with his team,” the coach said.

“But he is a player who can be decisive and he wants to be part of our team. The World Cup is important for Alexander Isak,” he added.

Isak’s standoff with Newcastle has been the main Premier League transfer saga of the summer as the player insists he was told by the club he could leave.

He issued a statement on August 20 saying: “When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can’t continue.

“That’s where things are for me right now – and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself.”

That prompted a blunt answer from Newcastle, who said: “We are clear in response that Alex remains under contract and that no commitment has ever been made by a club official that Alex can leave Newcastle United this summer.”

Isak reportedly held talks with Newcastle’s senior management this week and insisted he still wants to join Liverpool, the reigning Premier League champions.

As the clock ticks down to the end of the transfer window, Newcastle have had two bids for Norwegian international striker Jorgen Strand Larsen rejected by Wolves.