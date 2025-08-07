Aiyedatiwa committed to Tinubu’s re-election, says Olabimtan

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A former Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly and Chairman of the Ondo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Rt. Hon. Victor Olabimtan, has said that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s recent call for coordination among support groups reflects his commitment to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election.

Olabimtan made this known in a statement titled “Let the Truth Be Told”, clarifying remarks made by the governor during the inauguration of the Ondo State APC Caucus.

He said contrary to claims in some quarters, Governor Aiyedatiwa did not instruct independent support groups for President Tinubu to collapse into a single campaign structure, but instead emphasized the importance of aligning their efforts with the official party framework.

According to Olabimtan, “The governor’s message was focused on unity and collaboration. There was no directive for any group to dissolve or merge into another.”

He explained that aligning with party structures is common practice within the APC at both state and national levels, and that the governor’s remarks were consistent with that expectation.

“As the leader of the party in the state, the governor’s position is to encourage coordination, not control. He is not operating a separate or personal campaign group for the President,” he stated.

Olabimtan, who said he attended the caucus meeting in person, described the event as a significant step toward repositioning the party for future elections.

He added that Governor Aiyedatiwa expressed readiness to support recognized campaign groups, including through logistical assistance, to ensure a united front in support of President Tinubu.

“Independent support groups are vital, and the governor acknowledged their role while encouraging them to work with the party for maximum impact,” he said.

Olabimtan called on party members to focus on unity and shared goals as preparations begin for the 2027 general elections.