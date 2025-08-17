Air Canada cancels more flights as strike continues

Air Canada airplanes stand on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on August 16, 2025. Air Canada cancelled hundreds of flights Saturday as it began shutting down operations in response to a strike by flight attendants — triggering summer travel chaos for its 130,000 daily passengers. Canada’s largest airline, which flies directly to 180 cities worldwide, urged customers not to go to the airport if they have a ticket for Air Canada or its lower-cost subsidiary Air Canada Rouge. (Photo by Peter POWER / AFP)

Air Canada on Sunday canceled more flights over a strike by its flight attendants that has effectively shut down the airline and snarled summer travel for passengers around the world.

“Air Canada… has suspended its plan to resume limited flying by Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge,” citing a decision by the union representing the workers to continue with striking, despite a government directive to end it.

“The airline will resume flights as of tomorrow evening,” the flag carrier said in a statement.