AIHS honours developers, industry leaders

Festus Adebayo

By Kingsley Adegboye

As Africa International Housing Show (AIHS), 2025 celebrates builders of modern Africa, top developers and industry leaders take centre stage at an evening of glamour, celebration, and recognition.

Top developers and industry leaders were honoured at the Best of AIHS 2025 Honours Dinner held at the Rockview Royale Hotel, Abuja, marking the grand finale of the 19th Africa International Housing Show (AIHS).

Among the most celebrated winners were DME Group, Mshel Homes Ltd, Vista Holdings Ltd, Hall 7 Real Estate, Delta Mega Trends Ltd, and Brains & Hammers Ltd, each receiving the prestigious Builders of Modern Africa New Homes Award in recognition of their exceptional contributions to housing delivery and urban development across the continent.

Speaking after receiving the award, Arc. Dr. Olumayowa Olurishe, CEO of DME Group, expressed deep appreciation to the organisers, saying: “This award is not just for DME Group, it’s for every client who trusted our vision and every worker who has laboured tirelessly to deliver quality homes. AIHS has set the pace for recognising excellence in Africa’s housing sector.”

Arc. Dr. Barka Umaru Mshelia, CEO of Mshel Homes Ltd, described the honour as a call for greater service.

“We are humbled by this recognition. For us at Mshel Homes, building is not just about bricks and mortar, it’s about creating communities and improving lives. This award motivates us to keep pushing boundaries,” he said.

For the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), of Vista Holdings Limited, Dr. Tony Kolawole Aspire, the accolade reflects years of dedication and innovative thinking.

“Vista Holdings is committed to redefining modern housing standards in Africa. Being honoured at AIHS, the continent’s largest housing platform, is a proud moment for us and we dedicate it to our incredible team,” he added.

Other awardees also shared their joy. Representatives of Hall 7 Real Estate, noted that the recognition validates the company’s customer-first approach and quality projects, while Delta Mega Trends Ltd pledged to continue delivering affordable luxury, and Brains and Hammers Ltd reiterated its commitment to world-class affordable developments.

In his remarks, Festus Adebayo, Convener of AIHS, praised the winners as true nation-builders. “These organisations are shaping the skylines of Africa’s cities and redefining homeownership. The Builders of Modern Africa New Homes Award is a testament to their innovation, integrity, and impact in the housing sector,” he stated.

The Best of AIHS Honours Dinner is part of AIHS’s tradition of recognising leaders, organisations, and policymakers who have made outstanding contributions to housing, infrastructure, and urban development.

With the 19th edition hosting over 300 exhibitors and 30,000 participants from more than 21 countries, the awards underscored AIHS’s role as Africa’s premier platform for collaboration and excellence in the built environment.