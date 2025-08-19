AIHS adopts post-conference implementation framework for housing sector reforms

By Kingsley Adegboye

In a historic move aimed at shifting Africa’s largest housing summit from dialogue to measurable action, the Secretariat of the Africa International Housing Show (AIHS), has formally adopted a new Post-Conference Outcomes Monitoring and Implementation Framework (2025–2026).

The landmark framework, unveiled during the Secretariat’s Q3 2025 meeting, is set to institutionalise resolutions from the 19th edition of AIHS and ensure their implementation across Nigeria and other African countries.

The initiative marks a significant turning point in the 19-year history of the Show, which has consistently produced far-reaching communiqués and sector-wide commitments but is now determined to translate those resolutions into concrete outcomes.

The newly adopted framework introduces a SMART-compliant system that will transform policy recommendations into measurable Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), supported by specialised committees, quarterly reporting, and a permanent Secretariat to sustain momentum.

According to the document, the Secretariat and seven dedicated committees will begin operations in December 2025, covering critical areas such as policy and legislative engagement, housing finance, infrastructure and slum regeneration, construction innovation, women’s inclusion, data intelligence, and coordination. These committees will work closely with government at all levels, regulators, private developers, and international partners to ensure implementation.

The monitoring plan outlines a clear timeline, beginning with baseline data and committee activation in Q4 2025, followed by quarterly reports starting in early 2026.

By the 20th edition of AIHS in 2026, a comprehensive scorecard, case studies, and performance dashboards will be presented to highlight progress, institutional reforms, and lessons learned.

The Secretariat emphasised that this framework will “de-risk the housing delivery value chain, enhance multi-stakeholder collaboration, and ensure accountability and transparency in the sector.”

The AIHS Secretariat will also maintain a digital dashboard, publish quarterly reports, and serve as a knowledge and policy hub for the continent.

With this adoption, AIHS transitions will advance from being a platform for conversation to a movement for measurable impact.

Development partners and multilateral organizations such as UN-Habitat, Shelter Afrique, and the World Bank are expected to play a key role in strengthening accountability and visibility of the outcomes across Africa.

The resolution empowers the Secretariat to engage directly with the National Assembly, State Governors, Local Government Authorities, and key financial institutions such as FMBN, CBN, NMRC, and MOFI. Memoranda of Understanding will also be pursued with strategic partners to fast-track delivery.

The 20th edition of AIHS, scheduled for 2026, will therefore not only host the largest housing and construction gathering in Africa but will also present the first-ever AIHS Scorecard, showcasing how Africa’s housing sector is moving from policy recommendations to sustainable and trackable results.