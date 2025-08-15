Ahudiya Nnem, Kun Khalifat, by Emeka Obasi

People of the South -East must rise now to rid the streets of loose, unemployed youth terrorising everyone, from Enugu to Ebonyi down to Anambra, Imo and Abia. I love what Dr. Richard Onyeani (Roco) and Michael Chukwudi Amaefula are doing.

Sports, especially football, is one huge industry that will not only empower many, it will also boost the economy of the region. Other Geo Political Zones may have their way of making ends meet, using Federal Government advantage. The South – East must be Masters in their own House.

Culturally, it is not in their gene to celebrate like tomorrow will never come, in the midst of lack. Small wonder the Apprenticeship system continues to be recognized globally. It is time to do more for the disadvantaged in the society.

This neo mentality of throwing parties all over the space and spending billions burying the dead does not in any way help the economy. Niteclubbing is alien to the people because it is not all inclusive. No sane Igbo wealthy man will use hotel and nite club as second address. That does not answer the greeting of ‘kedu maka ezi na ulo’ ( What of the family, biological and extended).

Onyeani is a billionaire who in the last five years has done so much to create opportunities for people through football. He is the owner of Ahudiya Nnem Football Club, Abiriba. From nowhere, the team are the reigning Abia State FA Cup champions. It should be noted that to achieve that, Enyimba and Abia Warriors, were humbled.

Amaefula has come on board and with Kun Khalifat of Irete, is climbing mountains and doing so much without government support. For those in Imo who are so used to perennial under achievers, Heartland, there is a whiff of fresh air. At least, the state cannot be shut out from top flight football.

There is a reason why the South – East produced Nigeria’s first Olympic gold medalist in Chioma Ajunwa, the first Commonwealth gold winner, Emmanuel Ifeajuna, the first African boxer to be world champion in two divisions, Richard ‘Dick Tiger’ Ihetu and the first to play professional soccer overseas, Titus Okere, Swindon Town, 1953.

When the Dream Team won Africa’s first Olympic soccer title, the captain was Nwankwo Kanu, the lone Nigerian to be named CAF Player Of the Year twice. The first time Green Eagles lifted a continental gold medal, 1973, Godwin Achebe was substantive Skipper. When the national team won the African Nations Cup for the first time, 1980, Christian Chukwu was the man in front. He also became the first Nigerian to be named CAF Player of the Tournament.

Nigeria failed to win the CAF Champions League, until Enyimba did in 2003. The Elephants remain the only team from the country to be crowned African Super Cup champions, and this, like the CAF Champions League, happened two times consecutively. Enugu Rangers became the first Nigerian double champions, in 1974. The Flying Antelopes are the yet to taste relegation, another record. To Crown it all, Rangers’ feat as the only team to win the FA Cup thrice consecutively remains intact.

Chioma Ajunwa is the first to represent Nigeria in two different sports, in two different global championships. She played soccer at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in China,1991,before jumping to gold in the United States five years later. Dan Anyiam was the first indigenous national soccer team coach, 1954.

In 1959, Elkanah Onyeali emerged as the first to score four goals in an international game. Nigeria defeated Dahomey 10-0. He was the first international to be flown back home(from Chicago) to play for the Green Eagles. Fabian Duru was the last captain of the Red Devils and first Skipper of the Green Eagles, 1960.

Onyeani is fighting to keep the South – East spirit aglow. Ahudiya Nnem will go places. During my interaction with him, so much was revealed. Prominent names for the female team, Ann Agumanu – Echiejine and Prisca Dede, both former Super Falcons goalies, are involved. There are players from Cameroon.

The men, conquerors of Enyimba and Abia Warriors, lost steam after succumbing to Plateau United in the President/Federation Cup. A begging opportunity to move from the Nationwide League to the Nigerian National League was lost in Port Harcourt against the trio of Campos, E- World and One Rocket.

Dr. Roco is not giving up. He plans to do more.

“We will reorganize,” Onyeani said. For a man who understands Nigerian football, right from Bayelsa United, expectations are high. Plans are on for Ahudiya Nnem to move from Amogudu Central Stadium, Abiriba, to their own ultra modern stadium.

The man behind Kun Khalifat is all smiles. His boys are set for the Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL). The team survived where First Bank, Calabar Rovers, Gateway, Sporting Lagos, Abakaliki, Solution and Godswill Akpabio crumbled.

I thought Irete was all about Bishop Bertram Lasbrey, the Anglican missionary who became Bishop on the Niger in 1922. All I knew before now was Teachers Training College, Irete and the Bishop Lasbrey Girls Secondary School. It was here that the Biafran armoured vehicle, Corporal Nwafor, fired at what appeared to be Federal elements but turned out to be Biafran Boys during the Civil War. Friendly fire.

I came to know a little more about the Bedford lorry. Bishop Lasbrey was educated at Bedford in the United Kingdom. He was also at St. Catherine’s School. Maybe, that explains the St. Catherine’s School in Nkwerre, from where Amelia Okoli ( later Amelia Okpalaoka) emerged. She, (one of the famous Okoli siblings of Edith, Alex, Adaobi and Chuks), was a star athlete in the 1960s.

President Nnamdi Azikiwe understood the power of Sports. He set up Zik’s Athletics Club (ZAC) in Lagos,1939 and built the Sabo Stadium. Justice Chuba Ikpeazu chose Onitsha as the home of Ikpeazu Redoubtables.

Paul Hamilton and Sebastine Brodericks were his players. Dan Anyiam took the club to Challenge Cup limelight.While Zik brought Collins Gardner from the Gold Coast (Ghana), Ikpeazu rewarded his players with Raleigh bicycles.

Former Eagles defender, Kingsley Onye set up Ajumbe Mature Football Club, with Vitalis Ajumbe in Ubomiri. There was Ohaebosim in Imo. Anambra moved ahead through Udoji United, Jasper United, Gabros and Ifeanyi Uba.

South – East business men should go back to sports and lift the Region.

Or are they not worried that oppressing the youth with big cars has fuelled insecurity the more? Instead of throwing parties and moving about with soldiers and riot police, freedom will come through doing more with sports. There is a lesson from the efforts of the men behind Ahudiya Nnem and Kun Khalifat.