AHF launches second wellness center to combat HIV/AIDS, STIs 

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) has launched a Wellness Centre in Kuje, a suburb in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, in its renewed effort to combat HIV/AIDS and Sexually Transmitted Infections, STIs.

A statement by the Senior Advocacy and Marketing Manager of AHF, Steve Aborisade, made available to newsmen in Makurdi disclosed that the Wellness Centre was the second by the organisation in the country after that of Makurdi.

He stated that the event was also meant to sensitize people about the free Sexually Transmitted Infections, STI, testing and treatment at the Centre.

Speaking at the event, AHF Country Program Director, Dr. Echey Ejezie, said the Centre would provide free STIs services, including free counseling and treatment, cervical cancer screening and HIV services.

He said: “This is a special Centre for free STI testing and treatment. We are doing this to address various sexually related challenges in our communities. We know that by addressing this, we are also preventing people from HIV/AIDS.

“As an organization, we are interested in addressing and reducing these challenges in our society. We do this by testing and treating people for free.”

Dr. Ejezie urged members of the community to spread the word about the activities of the Centre in combating STIs in order to ensure an STI free society and cautioned against stigma.

AHF Medical Director, Emmanuel Nwabueze said, “our programme started in September and we want more advocacy to reach out to the people. We should reach out to the community and other parts of FCT to sensitize them about the activities of the Centre.

Speaking on the intervention, a wellness Nurse, Judith Chika said the event touched the very heart of public health, personal dignity, and community well-being.

“We are gathered here to throw more light on the vital services offered at our Wellness Centre, which plays a key role in the prevention and management of STIs, Cervical Cancer Screening, and Family Planning.

“Health is not just the absence of illness; it is the foundation of opportunity, productivity, and a fulfilling life. Our Wellness Centre is more than a place for treatment — it is a space for education, prevention, and treatment,” Chika said.

While lamenting the health challenges posed by STIs in many communities, the Wellness Nurse observed that stigma and misinformation often delay care, leading to serious health consequences.

“Our wellness Centre provides confidential testing and treatment services counseling and education to reduce stigma preventive tools such as condoms and awareness campaigns curative services through prompt diagnosis and access to medications.

“But more than that, we provide support – no one who walks through our doors should feel judged. They should feel informed, respected, and safe. We also offer Visual Inspection with Acetic Acid (VIA), educate women on HPV and the importance of vaccination, timely follow-up care and treatment.

“We also raise community awareness to remove fear and myths. This is not just about detecting diseases; it’s about saving mothers, sisters, daughters and saving futures, she said.

The Programme Manager, FCT Action for the Control of AIDS (FACA), Doris John commended AHF for partnering and assisting the government in various areas of interventions.

She pointed out that the intervention would go a long way to address the need and assist the people in the FCT and the country at large.

On his part, Chiroma of Kuje, Alhaji Useini Bako, who was represented by the Gomo of Kuje, lauded AHF for the intervention stressing the it would help tackle sexually related challenges in the community assuring that the traditional institution would take the lead in the campaign to the various communities.