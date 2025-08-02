Again, Troops, CJTF kill 3 Boko Haram terrorizing Magumeri axis in Borno

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

In a sustained operational success against members of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, the North East Joint Task Force ‘Operation Hadin Kai’, with support from members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) has neutralised three notorious terrorists in Magumeri local government area of Borno state.

Recall recently that a video trended on social media indicated the execution of some notable Civilian Joint Task Force Volunteers and hunters who were abducted by some terrorists, claiming that the victims were giving information on their modus Operandi in the Magumeri general area.

Magumeri is about a 46km drive from Maiduguri, the state capital and is located in the Northern Borno Senatorial District.

In a press statement signed by the Acting Director Army Public Relations, Headquarters Theatre Command, Captain Reuben Kovangiya on behalf of the Theatre Commander North East Joint Task Force OPHK, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar said: ” Troops of Sector 2 OPHK with Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) on long-range sustained patrol and offensive operations stretching into Bulabulin forest towards Magumeri made contact with the terrorists around Borno Yesu.

” After a sustained gunfight with the Air Component Command providing close support and surveillance guidance to the target, 3 of the terrorists were neutralised and AK 47 rifles with 4 fully loaded magazines, 120 rounds of 7.62mm rounds, grenades, 2 bandoliers and combat packs as well as 2 brand new motorcycles recovered.

“The Special Forces Tactical Team has continued to dominate the general areas while projecting force in a bid to make further contact to decimate the terrorists and rob them of any freedom of action. Morale and fighting efficiency remain high”.

Kovangiya therefore enjoined members of the public to continue to give their maximum support to the military, especially troops of OPHK and other security agencies, by providing information on any suspicious movement or activities of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists.