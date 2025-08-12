Again, three killed in Yelewata by armed herders

The Nigeria Police Force



…Women Protest, Block Makurdi–Lafia Road

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

At least three people were killed on Monday morning in a fresh attack by suspected armed herdsmen on Yelewata community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

The attack, which occurred at about 7:30 a.m., also left three others seriously injured. It comes barely two months after a similar assault in the same community claimed more than 200 lives.

A government official in the area, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the victims were attacked while working on their farms.

“The victims had gone to farm when the armed herders struck. Three people were killed, and three others escaped with injuries, while some managed to flee unharmed,” the source said.

The incident sparked outrage, particularly among women in the community, who blocked the Makurdi–Lafia Road to protest the killings and the inability of security agencies to protect them.

“We are worried that Yelewata has been attacked again after all the government’s promises to secure the area so that over 3,000 displaced persons can return home. With this incident, those currently taking refuge in Makurdi will be reluctant to come back,” the source added.

Special Adviser to Governor Hyacinth Alia on Security and Internal Affairs, Joseph Har, confirmed the attack but said it occurred in a community near Yelewata.

“It’s true there was an attack today, in a community close to Yelewata. Three people were killed and three others injured, but the blocked road has now been reopened,” Har stated.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Udeme Edet, said she had no details on the incident.

Meanwhile, women protesters occupied the Makurdi–Lafia Road, singing and calling on the government to stop armed herdsmen from killing them and occupying their land.