Afrobeats artist J6 premieres new music video “Ginger” from EP

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian-born, France-based Afrobeats singer-songwriter Joseph Osajie, professionally known as J6, announces the release of the official music video for his single “Ginger”, now available across YouTube and all major digital platforms.

“Ginger,” featuring Afrobeats/Dancehall artist Boucci, is a vibrant fusion of African rhythms, dancehall melodies and energy. The song features celebrated Afrobeat/Dancehall artist Boucci and tells the playful yet passionate story of Bella, a captivating woman whose charm and beauty make her unforgettable.

The captivating “Ginger” music video was shot on location in France, capturing vibrant scenes that perfectly match the track’s rhythm and tropical vibe. The single was produced by Boucci, with visuals directed by Kid-M-Flow,

J6, who hails from Edo State, Nigeria, has steadily carved his niche in the global music scene since his solo debut in 2018 with “One Love”, a heartfelt call for unity. He followed up with fan-favorite hits like “Call Me” (2022) and “Move It” (2023), earning a growing international following. Based in France, J6 continues to bridge cultures by infusing African rhythms with European and Caribbean influences, positioning himself as one of the exciting new voices in contemporary Afrobeat.

Speaking about the release, J6 said:

“‘Ginger’ is all about energy, attraction, and that spark you feel when someone catches your eye. The EP is called WAY TO FAME because it represents my journey so far and the dreams I’m chasing.”