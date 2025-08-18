Africa’s digital growth requires joint action – Chinedu Abanobi

By Juliet Ebirim

In a bid to expand Africa’s digital infrastructure and improve access to affordable internet, Chinedu Abanobi, Managing Director of Fieldbase Services Limited, has called for greater collaboration between local and international stakeholders.

Speaking at the 2025 Stakeholder Event held at Radisson Blu, Victoria Island, Lagos, Abanobi said the continent’s infrastructure challenges remain significant but can be addressed through coordinated efforts.

In his keynote address, “Fieldbase: Today and Tomorrow,” he outlined key priorities, including expanding rural and community Wi-Fi networks, developing telemedicine infrastructure for underserved regions, integrating smart monitoring technologies for construction projects, and deepening partnerships with global equipment manufacturers while relying on local expertise.

“Our focus is on building the digital foundation on which industries and communities can grow reliably, securely, and at scale,” Abanobi said.

The event also featured contributions from industry leaders, with discussions centered on advancing connectivity and infrastructure across Africa.

Founded in 2018, Fieldbase has expanded from providing offshore connectivity in the oil and gas sector to delivering digital solutions across multiple countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Angola, Togo, and the UK.