Africa’s beauty industry takes centre stage at ‘Beauty in the Motherland 2025’

By Benjamin Njoku

Africa has always been the heritage of beauty with African people being celebrated for their striking features, radiant skin tones and timeless elegance. For centuries, Africans have embodied style, confidence, and natural grace. Today, the continent has evolved from simply inspiring beauty to producing authentic, innovative products that are reshaping global trends.

The African beauty industry now has a voice, and Beauty in the Motherland 2025, the continent’s largest beauty event, is set to amplify it once again with the third edition of this annual showcase.

Scheduled to take place at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre in Lagos, Nigeria, from September 30 to October 2, 2025, the event will unite leading African and international industry thought leaders with emerging entrepreneurs and aspiring business owners. Since its launch, the event has provided a rare opportunity for beauty entrepreneurs to meet the industry thought leaders they admire, gain business insights, and unlock pathways to growth. For three days, attendees will share insights, build partnerships, and engage in business-to-business networking designed to unlock global opportunities. Unlike traditional exhibitions, Beauty in the Motherland 2025 will focus on knowledge exchange, collaboration, and industry growth. Panel sessions will address key topics such as global expansion, customer engagement, brand perception, and sustainable business strategies. The goal is not only to showcase products but also to foster long-term relationships between brands, investors, and retailers. The second edition, held in 2024, welcomed over 10,000 attendees over three days, excluding exhibitors, investors, and speakers.

Key speakers include Adeola Diadem of Beauty by AD, Adefunke of BeautybyAdefunkee, Dabota Lawson of Dabota Cosmetics, and Beatrice Eneh of Nectar Beauty Hub, alongside many other pioneers of African beauty. Exhibiting brands such as Amari Scalp Care, Adefunkee, Dr. Purejoie Skincare, Modara Naturals, Jaga Beauty, Curls and Tresses, among others, will also be on display. The event will also feature exhibitions from African and international beauty brands, providing a platform for exposure, customer engagement, and investor interest. Last year, more than one billion naira in transactions were recorded across point-of-sale terminals during the event, a figure that demonstrates the immense business potential and visibility it offers. This year, organizers projected over 35,000 attendees across the three days, making Beauty in the Motherland 2025 one of the largest gatherings of beauty professionals and enthusiasts in Africa.