‘Africa must define energy future’, says Heirs Energies’ Igiehon

Heirs Energies, Africa’s leading indigenous-owned integrated energy company, has reaffirmed its commitment to driving energy sufficiency on the continent with a strong presence at two landmark international events—the U.S.–Africa Energy Forum (USAEF) in Houston, Texas, and the Namibia International Oil & Gas Conference 2025.

At both gatherings, Heirs Energies showcased its strategy of responsibly harnessing Africa’s abundant natural resources to deliver energy security, boost industrialization, and foster long-term shared prosperity.

Speaking at USAEF alongside global energy leaders and policymakers, Osa Igiehon, CEO of Heirs Energies, emphasized the company’s vision: “Africa must define its energy future by leveraging both its abundant hydrocarbons and renewable resources. At Heirs Energies, we are committed to making energy sufficiency a reality for millions, while ensuring that sustainability, innovation, and local capacity building remain at the heart of our growth story.”

The Houston forum also created a platform for strengthening dialogue with U.S. investors, technology providers, and government agencies on financing and innovation to accelerate Africa’s energy independence.

Following the U.S. engagement, Heirs Energies extended its strategic outreach to Namibia—one of Africa’s fastest-growing oil and gas frontiers. Participating in a high-profile panel, Osa Igiehon shared perspectives on building responsible, inclusive, and sustainable energy industries across the continent.

Reflecting on Namibia’s prospects, he noted: “This visit marks the beginning of a long-term engagement, with many more interactions to come as we explore opportunities to contribute meaningfully to Namibia’s energy story.”

Heirs Energies’ strong presence underscored its evolving role as not just a Nigerian operator, but a pan-African energy company advancing solutions that balance commercial success with societal impact.

Both forums highlighted the company’s anchoring philosophy of Africapitalism, championed by its Founder and Group Chairman, Tony O. Elumelu, CFR. This philosophy asserts that the private sector must drive Africa’s development by investing in sectors that create both economic prosperity and social wealth.

With innovation, environmental responsibility, and community development at its core, Heirs Energies continues to position itself as a leader in shaping Africa’s energy future while aligning with global sustainability goals.