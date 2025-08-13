Adire Village to be established in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Global Adire Egba Development Limited, in collaboration with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has concluded plan to build a world-class Adire village in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The initiative was to consolidate and empower indigenous Adire makers, promote sustainability, combat threats from cheap imports, and preserve the cultural heritage of the industry.

Speaking at a meeting held in Ake Palace to chart the way forward for the realization of the project, the Director-General of SMEDAN, Charles Odii, described the project as laudable.

Represented by the Southwest Director of the agency, Mr. Olukayode Sode, Odii noted that the project would further enhance the growth of the Adire industry, its value chain, and provide job opportunities for youths and women in the state.

On his part, the Ogun State Manager of SMEDAN Biodun Awoniyi, pledged to embark on more consultations with the agency’s headquarters to fast-track the timely takeoff of the project based, as requested by the project committee.

Briefing the gathering on the components of the Adire Village, the Project Coordinator, Prof. Olajumoke Familoni said the world-class Adire Village would have infrastructure, including internal road networks, a state-of-the-art administrative block, technology hub, production and finished product hub, clinic, quarters, among others.

“The village is designed to have a huge impact on productivity and employment for this nation; for instance, students are going to be having cultural competitions here.

“People will be involved in the packaging and tie and dye production activities; students in the Chemistry Department will be involved in colouring processes; students are going to bring in their creativity, and a lot of research, creating more employment,” she said.

“Imagine if the white fabrics that are used for the production of Adire are locally sourced, instead of imports, we have 100 percent cotton, and we have industries packaging, dye making, T-shirts, dresses, all from Adire.

Also speaking, Mr. Tunde Bajela of the International Centre for Leadership and Entrepreneurial Development (ICLED), commended Oba Adedotun Gbadebo on the project.

He called on the Director-General of the agency to ensure timely facilitation of the agency’s contributions to the project, noting that a lot of time and commitment had been invested in the project.

In his response, Oba Gbadebo described the project as commendable, noting that it would mitigate the numerous challenges faced by Adire makers in Abeokuta and preserve the cultural heritage of Adire craftsmanship.

He said, the Adire village is designed to help with the industrialization and mechanisation of the indigenous local fabric.

“The Adire Village will serve as a hub where tradition meets modernity, fostering sustainable economic growth while honouring our roots”.

He explained that the one-stop Adire village would address the challenge of unemployment among the youths and empower local artisans with the use of new technologies and skills.

The Alake, marveling at the virtual presentation of the Adire Village, said it would no longer be a village but an Adire city by the time it’s completed.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Adire Committee, Chief Oluyinka Kufile, stated that the need to produce enough Adire, curb Chinese incursion into the Adire market, reduce the cost of production, make materials available and affordable, and make Nigerians believe more in indigenous Adire products, among others, prompted the initiation of the Adire Village.

He added that the initiative was a collective idea of all sons and daughters of Egbaland.

He said, “along the line, we got in touch with SMEDAN, and since then, SMEDAN has believed in what we are trying to do. This visit will enable us to discuss the possibility of partnership so that they can assist us in promoting the project, ensuring it has Ogun State and federal government support.”

“The major industry that generates large employment is the textile industry, and if you have an Adire textile hub here in Ogun State, employment opportunities would be unlimited. The site for the Adire Village will have all the facilities; everything in one village.”