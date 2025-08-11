Adesina redefined development leadership in Africa — Dosumu Awolowo

Dr Akinwumi Adesina

By Peters Oyedele, Abuja

The Executive Director of the Obafemi Awolowo Foundation (OAF), Ambassador Awolowo Dosumu, has congratulated the outgoing President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, for what she described as a transformative and visionary leadership legacy across the African continent.

In a letter addressed to Dr. Adesina, Ambassador Dosumu praised his tenure for redefining a systematic approach to development leadership in Africa, describing his time at the helm of the AfDB as “extraordinary” and marked by “enduring vision and remarkable legacies.”

“Over the past ten years, you have redefined development leadership in Africa,” she wrote. “Under your stewardship, the African Development Bank has become not just a financial institution but a bold instrument of transformation — driven by purpose, guided by innovation, and grounded in the firm belief that Africa’s best days are ahead.”

Dosumu also highlighted Adesina’s recognition as the 2023 recipient of the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo Prize for Leadership. “The massive continent-wide turnout at the award ceremony — graced by no fewer than five African heads of state and an outpouring of goodwill messages from across the continent and beyond — left no one in doubt that your leadership has inspired an entire generation,” she added.

She commended Adesina for key initiatives under his leadership, including the High 5s, Feed Africa, and Desert to Power, as well as his consistent focus on mobilising capital for climate and infrastructure financing — efforts which she said have opened up new pathways and shifted the narrative of what is possible in Africa.

“Dr. Adesina has not only built institutions but also hope — especially for the next generation,” Dosumu stated. “His indelible impact over the past decade will remain a vital voice in shaping Africa’s future.”