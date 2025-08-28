Adeleke to politicians: Prioritise residents’ welfare over politics

Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State

By Shina Abubakar

OSOGBO— GOVERNOR Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, yesterday, tasked politicians in the state to draw the line between politics and governance, saying the people must always be prioritised over politics.

The Federal Government had withheld Local Government funds since February this year over control of the council secretariats.

Speaking at the 34th anniversary of the creation of Osun State held at the Adolak Event Centre in Osogbo, Governor Adeleke urged political actors in the state to respect the rights and wishes of the people.

He said: “We task other political actors to respect the rights and wishes of the people. As the goal of governance is the welfare of the people, it is anti- God to hurt the public.

“We must never play politics with the welfare of the public. Osun is our common state. It is not politics to wilfully punish voters and the public. We have a sacred duty to create red lines in politicking.”

On his administration’s development strides, the governor said since his ascension to office, he has impacted on every sector of the economy and move the state from pity to prosperity.

His words: “Our administration adopted a multi-focussed strategy within the context of the five-point agenda. We strengthen our state universities to sustain their first-class status. We rehabilitate our schools and address the human development needs of teachers, leading to improved Osun’s position in national examinations. New teachers will soon come on board across Osun secondary schools.

“We upgraded our health centers, leading to Osun winning the best state on access to primary health care in the South West. Our general hospitals are next in line for upgrade. We expanded health insurance access to our citizens.”

In his remarks, the Chairman of the event, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, a former Governor of the state, commended all the past leaders for their efforts towards the development of the state since its creation.

Oyinlola, who was represented by the Speaker of the Osun House of Assembly, Mr Adewale Egbedun, said: “As we look to the future, I take this opportunity to earnestly appeal to President Bola Tinubu to authorise the immediate release of Local Government funds due to Osun State.

Mr President, Osun is your ancestral home, and history will judge kindly your commitment to its progress. Please do not allow yourself to be seen as indifferent to the aspirations of the very people from whose heritage you spring. Your intervention at this critical juncture will go a long way in accelerating the growth and development of our dear state.”