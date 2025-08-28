Access Holdings appoints Innocent Ike group MD/CEO

Innocent Ike, MD/CEO, Access Holdings Plc

By Peter Egwuatu

Access Holdings Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Innocent Ike as the substantive Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, MD/ECO of the Company, effective from August 29, 2025, following the receipt of regulatory approval.

According to a statement to the Nigerian Exchange, Limited, NGX signed by Sunday Ekwochi , Company Secretary, Access Holdings, Mr. Ike will succeed Ms. Bolaji Agbede, who has served as the Company’s Acting Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer for the past 18 months and has played a vital role in driving the Company’s performance.

Ekwochi, said : “ Due to regulatory stipulations on the required years of experience for a Financial Holding Company’s Managing Director, Ms. Agbede will revert to her substantive role as the Company’s Executive Director, Business Support. During Ms. Agbede’s tenure, Access Holdco achieved significant milestones, including ensuring workforce stability and seamless transition following the demise of the former Group Chief Executive Officer; successful execution of the Company’s N351 billion Rights Issue and seamless hosting of two Annual General Meetings, AGMs of the Company. Her leadership and strategic vision have not only maintained the Company’s momentum but also strengthened its competitive position in the industry”.

Commenting on the development, the Company’s Chairman, Mr. Aigboje AigImoukhuede, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Innocent Ike as we move forward. At the same time, we want to express our deepest gratitude to Ms. Bolaji Agbede. Her outstanding contributions over the past 18 months have been invaluable, and we appreciate her dedication in navigating the Company through challenges and opportunities. While regulatory requirements necessitate this change, we are grateful for the strong foundation that has been laid.”