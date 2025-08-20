AC Milan, Leverkusen in talks for Victor Boniface loan deal

Boniface

By Emmanuel Okogba

AC Milan are edging closer to securing the signing of Nigerian striker Victor Boniface from Bayer Leverkusen, with negotiations reaching an advanced stage.

Reports indicate that Boniface has already given his approval to Milan’s contract proposal, with the deal expected to take the form of a loan move including an option to buy.

According to Sky Sports Germany, Milan submitted an official offer within the past 48 hours, which Leverkusen are currently reviewing as both clubs continue to iron out final details.

Sources close to the talks reveal that all parties remain optimistic about a successful conclusion.

Former Lazio sporting director Igli Tare is understood to be heavily involved in pushing the deal forward. Boniface, who was a key figure for Leverkusen last season, already has an agreement in principle with Milan and is now waiting for the final green light to complete his move to Serie A.

Leverkusen new coach Erik ten Hag is reportedly backing Patrik Schick in attack and is open to Boniface leaving.