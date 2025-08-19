Abuja-Lokoja highway gridlock eases as FRSC opens 2nd lane

The gridlock on the Abuja-Lokoja highway has eased up for motorists and commuters because the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) opened a second lane for traffic flow.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports on Tuesday in Koton-Karfe that

There is easy flow of traffic on both lanes, that is, the Lokoja-Kotonkarfe-Abuja and Abuja-Koton-Karfe-Lokoja routes, in the early morning of the day.

Mr Kumar Tsukwam, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander in Kogi, said that the unfortunate gridlock, which began on Sunday, has finally been tackled through drastic measures.

“We took a proactive measure by meeting with the Federal Ministry of Works and the construction companies along the route so as to mitigate finding possible solutions.

“Part of it is that the contractors should fast-track works and create alternative roads to ease vehicular movement.

“As it is, the gridlock at the Koton-Karfe and environs has drastically reduced. Thanks to the combined efforts of operatives mobilised from RS8.3 Kogi Sector, RS8.33 Koton-karfe Unit Command, Corridor 3 and military personnel,” he said.

He said that cars were diverted to use the Lokoja/Abuja lane, under construction, to mitigate traffic congestion within the corridor.

The Sector Commander reiterated that the major cause of the gridlock was lane violation, indiscipline and impatience of motorists of smaller vehicles.

According to him, FRSC has deployed more personnel to the Koton-Karfe axis to beef up patrol for visibility and placed them on red alert to mitigate against traffic congestion.

He appealed to motorists to display maturity and discipline in driving on the highways to avoid a reoccurrence of the bitter gridlock that inconvenienced a lot of travellers.

NAN reports that FRSC had expressed its frustration over motorists’ impatience along the Abuja-Lokoja highway, which caused traffic gridlock since Sunday.

The gridlock had subjected motorists and commuters to untold hardships, as travellers were spending between eight and ten hours getting to Abuja or Lokoja. (NAN)(