Abuja Centenary City kicks off N750bn infrastructure development

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

ABUJA — After over a decade of delays, work has officially commenced on the N750 billion primary infrastructure phase of the Abuja Centenary City project, with construction giant Julius Berger Nigeria Plc engaged to deliver the first phase.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, Managing Director of Centenary City Plc, Dr. Michael Odenigwe Jr., described the development as a major milestone in Abuja’s urban renewal efforts.

He disclosed that Phase 1 will be executed in lots, beginning with Lot 1, which covers a 4.3 km plot access road and secondary infrastructure for The Grove Residences, Safari Park Residences, and The Ridge Villas.

“We are proud of our partnership with Julius Berger and Dar Al-Handasah Consultants (DAR) and are committed to delivering world-class infrastructure that reflects the vision of the Centenary Economic City Free Zone,” he said.

DAR, coordinators of the city’s masterplan, have been retained to provide detailed engineering design for the project.

Dr. Odenigwe noted that the project — conceived as Abuja’s foremost urban renewal initiative — aims to attract international investment and redefine the capital’s skyline with mixed-use developments that blend seamlessly into the natural landscape.

Key components of Centenary City include: 13 five-star hotels, Luxury serviced apartments and residences, International Commerce Centre (ICC), Centenary International Convention Centre (CICC) and Mall of Africa, Championship golf and polo courses & estates, Safari, industrial, entertainment and arts parks, Extensive healthcare and educational facilities

He revealed that 235 units of 5-bedroom terrace homes are already under construction in the residential section of the city.

Following years of setbacks after its initial launch during the Jonathan administration — reportedly due to bureaucratic bottlenecks — the project is now back on track under the current Federal Capital Territory (FCT) administration.

Dr. Odenigwe commended the FCT Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike, and the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Dangiwa, for their support in reviving the project.

Initially valued at $18.5 billion, the Abuja Centenary City is expected to attract significant foreign direct investment (FDI) as work progresses.

“This project presents a unique opportunity to enhance Nigeria’s global stature in urban development and create value for Abuja,” the MD added.