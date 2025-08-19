Abejide, Ododo, Yahaya Bello meet in Abuja over Kogi security, others

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Hon. Leke Abejide, member representing Yagba Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, yesterday hosted a closed-door meeting at his Abuja residence with Kogi State Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo and former Governor Yahaya Bello.

The meeting focused on fostering unity and tackling key developmental challenges in Kogi State, particularly security and infrastructure.

According to Bashiru Abdul Mohammed, Special Adviser on Public Communication to Hon. Abejide, the discussions centred on strengthening collaboration across ethnic and senatorial districts in the state.

“The trio, who are illustrious sons of our dear Kogi State, discussed issues of state and national importance aimed at improving and strengthening the harmonisation of ethnic and senatorial districts of the state,” Bashiru stated.

The meeting also highlighted Governor Ododo’s ongoing efforts to stabilise the state’s economy. Hon. Abejide commended the governor while urging greater attention to security.

“The federal lawmaker, who doubles as Chairman of the House Committee on Customs & Excise, thanked the governor for his efforts towards economic stabilisation while charging him to redouble efforts on the security of all and sundry,” Bashiru added.

Observers say the collaboration between the three leaders signals a positive step towards unity and development in a state often marred by ethnic and political divisions.

The focus on security and infrastructure, they note, reflects a shared commitment to addressing pressing challenges and improving the quality of life for residents.

Bashiru further stressed that the continued partnership between the trio is a promising development for the people of Kogi State.

“The continued collaboration between the three leaders signalled a good development for the people of Kogi State,” he said.