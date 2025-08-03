Abdulrazaq inspects 49km road, says Kwarans behind Tinubu for second term

…commends BUA’s quality construction of Eiyenkorin-Offa-Odo Otin road

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Saturday inspected the 49-kilometre Eiyenkorin–Afon– Ojoku–Offa–Odo-Otin road project under construction, commending the pace and quality of work done.

The concrete road is one of the four major roads being funded in Kwara under the federal tax credit scheme at the instance of the BUA conglomerate.

The Governor thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the continuous execution of the tax credit projects and for his many other supports for the state.

“We are inspecting the ongoing federal and state road projects. This is Ilorin/Offa new road, and you can see how solid it is. We have to thank President Bola Tinubu for this road project. It is a major achievement as you can see,” he told reporters after inspecting the road project.

“The project will shorten travel time between Ilorin, Offa and adjoining communities. When the road is completed, the travel time to Offa from Ilorin will be 30 minutes. This is a good investment and another product of the Renewed Hope Agenda. It shows that the policies are working. There is more money for infrastructure, and people can see that even within the state. We do appreciate the President.”

The Governor was accompanied on the tour by the Special Adviser on Special Duties, Alhaji AbdulRazaq Jiddah, and Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Prof Shehu Raheem Adaramaja.

He received short briefings from site engineer, Abdulsalam Onaolapo, who said they are working round the clock to deliver the project on schedule.

“Who will say ‘no to President Tinubu’ after seeing all these investments done at the state and elsewhere?,” the Governor asked, adding that the people of Kwara State are fully behind the President to have another term post 2027 for his developmental agenda to run full circle.

He said the reforms are working and the effects are steadily trickling down through infrastructure spending, social protection programmes, and continuous efforts to strengthen security.

AbdulRazaq hailed the handling contractor, BUA Group, for the good job on the road projects in the state.

“The quality of job being done by BUA is first class. They are also working at Bode Sadu–Kaiama Kosubosu road project. We’ve been there as well. The quality of work there is also good. As you can see, this is the rainy season and the construction work is still ongoing. I say well done to BUA,” he said.

The Governor also inspected the ongoing renovation of the Primary Healthcare Centre in Okesho, Asa local government of the state.

He had earlier paid condolence visits to the families of Daudu Ballah, Alhaji Abdulkadir Kawu Yahya , who died last Friday.

He also attended the Fidau prayer for the former Accountant General of the state, Alhaji Suleiman Bayero.