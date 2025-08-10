Abductors of Ondo varsity official demand N7m ransom

•Varsity’s alumni beg for donation

By Dayo Johnson

Abductors of a member of staff of Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba-Akoko, AAUA, Omoniyi Eleyinmi, have demanded a N7 million ransom for his release.

However, the alumni association of the institution, which is owned by Ondo State government, has begged Nigerians to donate handsomely towards his release.

The victim, who graduated from the institution, was abducted five days ago by gunmen after returning to his residence in Supare-Akoko, Akoko South West Council area of the state, from work.

His wife escaped by whiskers after the kidnappers stormed their house before his arrival from work.

Eleyinmi was said to have unknowingly walked into the waiting hands of his captors after he alighted from the motorcycle that brought him to his house.

The abductors reportedly fired gunshots sporadically to scare away neighbours and residents in the area before fleeing with their captive.

A family source said that the kidnappers opened a line of communication with the Eleyinmi’s on Thursday and demanded for ransom.

According to the family, the abductors allowed the wife of the victim to speak with him to confirm that he was still alive.

The source, who did not want to be named, said: “The kidnappers initially demanded N100 million as ransom, but it was later reduced to N7 million after hours of negotiations and several pleas.”

Meanwhile, the Alumni Association of AAUA urged Nigerians to help in raising the ransom .

Global Publicity Secretary of the association, O’Seun Ogunsakin, in a statement, said: “I am sure that the majority of you must have heard the news of the kidnap of one of us, Niyi Eleyinmi, who is the Faculty Officer of the Faculty of Education, AAUA. Eleyinmi was kidnapped on Monday, and the kidnappers have demanded a sum of N7 million. It is on this note that I want to passionately appeal to you to donate towards securing the safe release of Niyi from his captors.

We have just 24 hours to raise the aforementioned sum. Kindly make your donation into the account below: Polaris Bank 1011167606 Akinwande Joyce Morenikeji.”

Contacted, the state police image maker, Olayinka Ayanlade, said that the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, has directed tactical commanders to ensure that the victim was rescued unhurt and the abductors apprehended.

He said: “The Commissioner of Police has directed all tactical commanders to swiftly act and ensure that the victim is rescued. He also directed that all suspects connected with the crime be apprehended. We are assuring the people of Ondo State that we are on top of the situation, and we are not resting on our oars.”

However, he said the police were not involved in ransom negotiations.