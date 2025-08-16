A new beginning begins with joy, by Funmi Komolafe

Beloved, if you have given your life to Christ, and you live your life in accordance with his word, you need not fear because you are surely an overcomer in Jesus name.

When a Christian is overwhelmed with challenges, the person may be tempted to ask, “ why me? Why has this lasted for so long? When will I be free?

It is in human nature for such thoughts to creep into our minds but believe me, when such thoughts come, a Christian that is confident of Christ’s love would write off such.

This is because the joy of the Lord gives us confidence that no matter how long one weeps, joy must certainly wipe out weeping.

We have this assurance that those in Christ and Christ in them would surely benefit from the mercy of God even when they do not ask.

Though it is better to ask.

Daniel 9 vs. 9 ( KJV) tells us “ To the Lord our God belong mercies and forgiveness, though we have rebelled against him”;

In other words, even when we are the architects of our misfortune, once we repent and ask for forgiveness, God would show mercy and grant our heart’s desires.

In cases where a challenge has lasted for years, we shouldn’t give up because there might be reason why God delayed a particular miracle.

Let’s draw some lessons from John 9 vs. 1-3: “ And as Jesus passed by, he saw a man which was blind from his birth.

And his disciples asked him, saying, Master, who did sin, this man, or his parents, that he was born blind?

Jesus answered, Neither hath this man sinned, nor his parents: but that the works of God should be made manifest in him”.

I’ll share the testimony of a lady that lends credence to this.

She got married at a young age and had a son. The boy was a barely three months old when her spouse suddenly died. She was left to take care of the baby alone.

Those she expected to assist her turned their backs on her. Some of her husband’s relations even wanted to take possession of what they jointly owned but with God on her side, they failed.

She raised the child alone for about 30 years by that time she had turned 60 years. She lost any hope of getting married though she desired to get married.

God moved on her behalf and a man came to her life.

From a casual relationship, to a marriage proposal, they got married.

The wedding was so well attended that you would think a young girl had found a marriage partner.

God wiped out her tears of 30 years in one day, when both of them took marriage vows.

Sometimes, when a challenge lingers, God wants the enemy to burn out his powers, then such persons would have no option but to bow to the power of God when your testimony manifests.

Beloved, fear not. We have another assurance to be overcomers in Isaiah 43 vs. 1&2: “ But now thus saith the LORD that created thee, O Jacob, and he that formed thee, I have called thee by thy name; thou art mine.

When thou passest through the waters, I will be with thee; and through the rivers, they shall not overflow thee: when thou walkest through the fire, thou shalt not be burned; neither shall the flame kindle upon thee”.

Therefore beloved, be comforted that either the source of the challenge is physical or spiritual, there is an unlimited God that can resolved the issues for you.

When you spirit is low, always allow the word of God in Psalm 30 vs. 4&5 always ring in your mind and your ears.

It states: “ Sing unto the LORD, O ye saints of his, and give thanks at the remembrance of his holiness.

For his anger endureth but a moment; in his favour is life: weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning”.

The Bible says in “ his favour is life”.

Therefore, that womb that has not produced children and people are calling you barren will receive life this month in Jesus name.

A new life is a new beginning. The lady I mentioned earlier, has a new life, she has a new beginning. Did I hear you say, won’t she have children?

That’s not an issue for them because the man is a widower with two children.

For them, what is important is companionship and they are having the best of it.

Let’s always remember that companionship is the first reason for marriage, child- bearing is a product of marriage.

Genesis 2 vs. 18 is my witness. It states: “ And the LORD God said, It is not good that the man should be alone; I will make him an help meet for him “.

Beloved, it doesn’t matter how long you have been single, the Lord will make a Divine connection of you and your God given spouse sooner than you expect in Jesus name.

At the wedding of the lady, I mentioned earlier, people came from different countries to attend. Many wanted to see if it was indeed true and others came to rejoice with her.

Now, the boy who never experienced fatherly care is so much attached to her mum’s husband that you would think he is the biological father.

The joy of the Lord reigns in their home.

After marriage comes children and prosperity.

Psalm 128 vs. 1-3 attests to this. “ Blessed is every one that feareth the LORD; that walketh in his ways.

For thou shalt eat the labour of thine hands: happy shalt thou be, and it shall be well with thee.

Thy wife shall be as a fruitful vine by the sides of thine house: they children like live plants round about thy table”.

God does not want his children to be hungry so he has promised that you would “ eat the labour of your hands”,

The passage also tells that you would be happy and that your marriage would produce children.

However, the condition is that you should “ Fear God”.

Beloved, it isn’t so difficult to walk in the ways of the LORD.

If you genuinely love God, you will strive to keep away from sins.

Once you keep away from sins, heavenly blessings are assured.

I pray that this season, the LORD visits you and you will have everlasting joy in Jesus name.

Shalom!