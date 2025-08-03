94 set of Nigerian military school charged to go for excellence

The General Officer Commanding 3 Division and Commander of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Major-General Folusho Oyinlola, has charged members of the 1994 set of the Nigerian Military School (NMS), Zaria, to uphold the values of discipline, excellence, and unity in all their endeavours.

He gave the charge during the group’s 25th anniversary reunion held on Saturday at Crispan Hotel, Jos.

The event provided a platform for the alumni to reconnect, reflect on their shared journey, and celebrate their milestones.

Speaking as Chairman of the occasion, Major-General Oyinlola emphasized that the Nigerian Military School instills a culture of discipline and rigorous training that should continue to shape the conduct of its graduates.

He urged members of the 94 set to remain exemplary in character and serve as ambassadors of goodwill in their respective fields. He also encouraged them to foster unity, mutual support, and brotherhood.

In his remarks as Special Guest of Honour, Major-General H. T. Wesley stressed the importance of striving for excellence and being useful to society. He reminded the group of the privileges they had received and the responsibility to give back through purposeful living and investment in initiatives that would benefit both the nation and their alma mater.

A keynote lecture delivered by Yusuf Sanusi Muhammad, titled “Celebrating Our Journey, Our Differences, and Progressing Together,” highlighted the importance of unity, empathy, and mutual support. He urged the group to appreciate their diversity and stand by one another in the pursuit of personal and collective goals.

Muhammad further noted that success in life requires patience, resilience, emotional intelligence, and the ability to nurture meaningful relationships. These, he said, are essential for navigating life’s challenges and achieving sustainable progress.

The reunion brought together members of the NMS 94 set, who graduated in 2000, from various professional backgrounds and locations. It was a time of celebration, reflection, and renewed commitment to the core values they acquired at the Nigerian Military School.