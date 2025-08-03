94, 000 doctors, nurses ‘Japa’, Nigeria struggles for replacement

•Specialists scarce as professionals shun PG training

•Situation critical — Minister

•We need more facilities, lecturers to address shortage —NMA

By Adesina Wahab

With an estimated population of about 234.5 million in 2025, which is expected to hit 401.3 million by 2050, Nigeria is, undoubtedly, one of the most populous nations in the world.

Such a huge population also requires some welfare provisions, especially health care services for the citizenry.

Provision of health care services is hinged on the availability of competent medical personnel such as doctors, nurses, midwives among others.

However, the country is lagging behind international standards in the availability of required hands in the health sector. It is even not among the first 10 on the African continent.

Number of doctors

According to the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), there are about 55,000 licensed doctors practicing in the country.

However, there are approximately 85,000 to 90,000 doctors registered in Nigeria, with many working abroad, especially in the United States, US, and the United Kingdom, UK.

This means the actual number of doctors actively practising in Nigeria is considerably lower than the total number of registered doctors as no fewer than 30, 000 may have left the country in search of greener pastures abroad.

But a report says only about 19, 000 are working outside the country.

Meanwhile, nurses and midwifes association says about 75, 000 of its members have also left Nigeria for other countries, taking the number of Nigeria’s medical professionals working outside the nation to at least 94, 000.

Doctor-to-population ratio

The World Health Organization, WHO, recommends a doctor-to-population ratio of 1 doctor per 1,000 people. This ratio is seen as a desirable standard for ensuring adequate healthcare access and coverage.

However, Nigeria, grappling with high levels of skilled health-care workers emigration, has an alarming ratio of 1:9,083.

It means a medical doctor in Nigeria is expected to serve 9,083 people.

Situation in some African nations and India

As at 2022, only seven African countries met the WHO’s recommended doctor-to-population ratio of 10 doctors per 10,000 people.

The countries are Cape Verde, Seychelles, Libya, Eswatini, Tunisia, Mauritius, and Algeria, though the continent still averages only 2.6 doctors per 10,000 people

India, with an estimated population of 1.41 billion in 2025 and being ranked the most populous country in the world, has been able to achieve a doctor-to-population ratio of 1:900 which is better than the global set standard.