85 Nigerians awarded UK Chevening, Commonwealth scholarships

Eighty-five Nigerians have been awarded the prestigious Chevening and Commonwealth scholarships by the United Kingdom Government to pursue master’s and doctoral programmes in the UK this year.

According to the British High Commission, 39 scholars and one fellow received the Chevening Scholarship, while 45 were awarded the Commonwealth Scholarship. A pre-departure ceremony was held in Abuja on Wednesday for beneficiaries from the Federal Capital Territory and neighbouring states, while a similar event will take place in Lagos in September.

Congratulating the scholars, the British Deputy High Commissioner, Mrs. Gill Lever, described them as outstanding individuals who had excelled in a rigorous and highly competitive selection process.

“We are proud to see another batch of scholars depart over the next few weeks for the UK, knowing they will come back and add to a very strong Chevening network in Nigeria,” she said. “They will act as ambassadors by sharing their understanding of systems, policies, and life in the UK—bringing those experiences back to Nigeria and driving positive change.”

Director of Programmes at the British Council Nigeria, Chikodi Onyemerela, urged the awardees to use their studies to contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s development.

“You carry with you not only your personal aspirations but also the hopes of your communities. The knowledge, skills, and networks you acquire will return as seeds of innovation, leadership, and progress for our nation,” he said.

Some of the scholars expressed excitement at the opportunity. Tijjanni Mukaddas, a Chevening Fellow headed to the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies, said the fellowship would enable him to craft impactful education policies. Commonwealth Scholar Cynthia Okoli, who will study at the Royal Veterinary College and London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said she looked forward to building lasting networks across disciplines and cultures.

The UK noted that Nigeria remains one of the largest beneficiaries of the scholarships, with more than 4,500 alumni—3,000 from the Commonwealth scheme and 1,500 from Chevening—many of whom are playing key roles in the country’s development.