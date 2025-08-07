50 babies delivered at RCCG convention, as Pastor Adeboye urges self-mastery

By Olayinka Latona

The third day of the Redeemed Christian Church of God’s (RCCG) 73rd Annual Convention echoed with a powerful message of personal transformation as the General Overseer, Pastor E.A. Adeboye, delivered a sermon titled “Overcome Yourself.”

Drawing from Proverbs 16:32, Pastor Adeboye emphasized that the greatest battle any believer must fight is the battle against personal weaknesses. He outlined a five-point strategy to becoming a permanent overcomer, urging Christians to master their senses, actions, and desires.

He advised believers to be mindful of what they hear, see, say, do, and where they go: “Train your ears, because faith comes by hearing the word of God. Fear also comes through what you hear. It’s not how much you listen, but how well you listen,” he said, adding that news media often highlight negative reports, whereas the Gospel is the true Good News.

On vision, he stated: “Victory doesn’t depend solely on what you see but on how you see it. Are you looking at the mountain, or at the One who existed before the mountain? What you see determines how far you will go.”

He then cautioned believers on the power of speech: “What you say is what you will have. Your mouth exposes your faith. Stop complaining—praise God instead. Use your words to declare His will and to cast out demons.”

Addressing actions, Pastor Adeboye likened the hands to powerful tools for warfare, warning against using them for sinful purposes: “Don’t sign false reports, don’t forge documents, and don’t touch anything unclean. Keep your hands clean and God will fight for you.”

He concluded with a strong admonition on confronting personal weaknesses, using the biblical examples of Moses and Solomon.

“If you want to be a champion forever, do something about your weak point,” he said. “Moses was mightily used by God but his anger cost him the Promised Land. Solomon, loved by God and blessed with wisdom, ended his life declaring everything vanity.”

“Life is not a joke. This spiritual warfare is serious business,” he added.

50 Babies Delivered During Convention

Earlier in the evening, Pastor Adeboye shared that 50 babies—34 boys and 16 girls—had been born at the church’s maternity centre since the convention began. The announcement sparked joy and applause from the congregation.