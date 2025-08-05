5 things to know about flagship Google Pixel 10 series

Google has officially taken the wraps off its 10th-generation phones, introducing the Pixel 10 series and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Powered by the all-new Tensor G5 chip, these devices promise a leap in AI performance, camera technology, and design refinement.

Built to be more personalised, proactive, and secure, Google says the Pixel 10 family represents its vision of phones that anticipate your needs and deliver blazing-fast performance for years to come.

Five standout features of the Google Pixel 10 series

1. Tensor G5 + Gemini Nano

At the heart of the lineup is the Google Tensor G5, co-designed with DeepMind. It fuels on-device generative AI through the Gemini Nano model, enabling smarter interactions, faster responses, and more private processing.

2. Magic Cue: AI that anticipates

The new Magic Cue feature quietly works in the background, surfacing the right information at the right time. From pulling up your flight details while on hold with an airline to suggesting the perfect photo mid-conversation, it feels like an assistant that actually understands context.

3. Camera upgrade for all models

For the first time, the standard Pixel 10 gets a 5x telephoto lens, previously reserved for Pro models. Expect faster autofocus, 10x optical-quality zoom, and up to 20x Super Res Zoom.

4. Display and audio boost

The Pixel 10 sports a 6.3-inch Actua display with a blinding 3000 nits peak brightness, paired with upgraded speakers for clearer, bass-rich sound—ideal for outdoor use and immersive streaming.

5. Modern, fluid design

With a satin metal frame, polished glass back, and four colour options—Obsidian, Frost, Indigo, and Lemongrass—the Pixel 10 feels sleek and premium. It supports Qi2 wireless charging and introduces Material 3 Expressive, a refreshed interface designed to feel smoother and more personal.

Vanguard News