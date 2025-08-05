5 records Michael Jackson set that remain unbroken

Michael Jackson

By Ayeni Mayowa

Michael Jackson widely known as the “King of Pop,” was an American singer, songwriter, and dancer whose influence reshaped the music and entertainment industry.

Rising to fame as a child with the Jackson 5, he went on to achieve unprecedented global success as a solo artist. With groundbreaking albums like Thriller, Bad, and Dangerous, Jackson became the best-selling music artist in history, blending pop, rock, and R&B in a style uniquely his own

Beyond music, he revolutionized music videos with cinematic works such as Thriller, Beat It, and Billie Jean, and his signature dance moves including the iconic moonwalk—set new standards in performance.

Despite controversies in his personal life, his artistry, humanitarian work, and cultural impact continue to inspire artists worldwide

Beyond being known as the ‘King of Pop,’ he also holds five records that remain unbeaten; here are they:



1. Best-Selling Album of All Time (“Thriller”)

Michael Jackson’s Thriller (1982) remains the best-selling album in history, with over 70 million certified copies sold worldwide (and over 100 million claimed). No album has surpassed it globally.

2. Most Grammy Awards Won in a Single Night (Male Artist)

At the 1984 Grammy Awards, Jackson won 8 Grammys in one night for Thriller and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. This remains a record for a male artist (only tied, never beaten).

3. First Artist to Top Billboard Hot 100 in 5 Different Decades

Michael Jackson is the only artist to have No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 in five different decades (1960s with the Jackson 5, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, and posthumously in the 2000s).

4. Most Successful Music Video of All Time (“Thriller”)

The thrillerr short film is still considered the most successful music video ever, recognized by Guinness World Records. It was the first music video inducted into the National Film Registry (U.S. Library of Congress).

Vanguard News