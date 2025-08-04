$4b Abuja-Lagos superhighway to cut travel time —AEC boss

By Juliet Umeh

LAGOS — AEC Unity Network Limited, yesterday, expressed optimism that its much-anticipated 470km Abuja–Lagos Superhighway Project will soon commence, bringing with it a reduction in travel time between the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, and Lagos State.

Chairman of AEC Unity Network Limited, Dr. Kenny Martins, who addressed newsmen in Lagos, stated that the $4 billion project will allow vehicles to travel at speeds of up to 80km/h, drastically reducing the time spent on the road and offering a safer, faster, and more efficient alternative to existing routes.

Dr. Martins said: “This is more than just a road. The Abuja–Lagos Superhighway will be a legacy infrastructure project that transforms how people and goods move between the Federal Capital Territory and Lagos.

“It will open up rural communities, create jobs, and expand economic opportunities across all the states it touches.

“The highway will span 470km, cutting across Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, Kwara, Kogi, Niger, and Abuja, with planned spurs to Ondo State and Baro Port in Niger State to further boost regional trade.

“Once completed, the superhighway is expected to bypass congested corridors, making it faster and cheaper for commuters and businesses to travel between the two major cities.”

The AEC boss disclosed that the project is being delivered in collaboration with the Federal Executive Council, FEC, the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, ICRC, and the Ministry of Works under Engr. Dave Umahi.

He said: “This road is not just for today. It is for our children and grandchildren. By God’s grace, very soon we will all be driving on this superhighway.”