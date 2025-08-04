4 killed, 2 wounded as trailer falls on tricycle in Delta

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA —Four persons died yesterday, while two were wounded when a trailer conveying cement lost control and fell on a tricycle around the Second Niger Bridge, Asaba, Delta State.

It was gathered that the accident occurred about 11.30 a.m.

Sources said the injured victims had been rushed to a hospital, where they are receiving medical attention.

Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corp, Delta State Command, Mr Frederick Ogidan, confirmed the accident, blaming it on overspeeding.

He said three of the victims died on the spot, while one other died at the hospital they were rushed to.

He said, “It happened towards the Second Niger Bridge,” noting that the trailer collided with the tricycle and fell on it.

“We were able to rescue two. Four died on the spot, and the other one died at the hospital.”

He said some of the victims were passengers of the tricycle and the others were in the trailer, which he said belonged to a cement company.