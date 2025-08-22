37,169 unclaimed PVCs in Bauchi – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared 37,169 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) unclaimed in Bauchi State.

The commission also began the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise ahead of the 2027 general elections in the state.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Alhaji Umar Ibrahim, said this at a news conference on Friday in Bauchi.

Ibrahim expressed concern over voter apathy and under-registration, urging eligible residents to seize the opportunity to register or update their voter details.

He enjoined the registered voters to collect their PVCs to ensure full participation in the democratic process.

“Bauchi State currently has 2,749,268 registered voters, with 20 local government areas, 212 registration wards, and 5,423 polling units.

“INEC resumed the CVR exercise with online pre-registration opening on Aug. 18, 2025, and physical registration beginning on Aug. 25, 2025, at designated centres across the state.

“The exercise will run until Aug. 30, 2026, operating Mondays to Fridays, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, excluding public holidays,” he said.

The REC outlined the services available during the CVR, which include fresh registration, correction of personal details, replacement of lost or damaged PVCs, transfer of registration, and collection of unclaimed PVCs.

According to Ibrahim, multiple registration, underage registration, and proxy collection of PVCs are electoral offences under the Electoral Act 2022 that attract stiff penalties.

While reiterating INEC’s commitment to a free, fair and inclusive registration process, Ibrahim urged eligible Nigerians to participate in the exercise.

