25 countries suspend package deliveries to US over tariffs

The UN postal agency said Tuesday that 25 countries had decided to suspend package deliveries to the United States, as concern grows over the impact of President Donald Trump’s looming tariffs.

The Trump administration has said it will abolish a tax exemption on small packages entering the United States from August 29.

The move has sparked a flurry of announcements from postal services in France, Germany, India, Australia and other countries that most US-bound packages would no longer be accepted.

The UN’s Universal Postal Union said it had already been advised by “postal operators of 25 member countries… that they have suspended their outbound postal services to the US, citing uncertainties specifically related to transit services”.

“These suspensions will remain in place pending further information on how US authorities will operationalise (their announced) measures as well as actual implementation of the required operational changes,” it said in a statement.