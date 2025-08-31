2027: Why PDP’s hope on Jonathan, Obi is risky – Keyamo

Former Governor of Anambra, Peter Obi and former President, Goodluck Jonathan.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has warned that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faces serious risks in its 2027 presidential calculations if it banks on former President Goodluck Jonathan or ex-Anambra governor, Peter Obi, as its candidates.

Keyamo, in a lengthy post on his X handle on Sunday, said the opposition party was in a “non-enviable position” because of the mistakes it made ahead of the 2023 elections when it refused to zone its presidential ticket to the South.

“In 2023, PDP lacked the balls to deliberately zone its Presidential ticket to the South, so it woefully lost its decades-long stranglehold on the S/South and S/East, the two of its most loyal regions since 1999,” Keyamo wrote.

He said while the PDP had now attempted to correct that by zoning its 2027 presidential ticket to the South, fielding Jonathan carried a major constitutional risk.

“One of its attractive targets as a Presidential candidate is ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, because of his purported eligibility to run for only one term. But, if he is fielded, the Party runs the RISK of NOT HAVING A CANDIDATE AT ALL by virtue of section 137 (3) of the 1999 Constitution (Fourth Amendment),” he noted.

Keyamo explained that the constitutional amendment, which bars anyone who has been sworn in twice as president from seeking another term, came after the 2015 court ruling that cleared Jonathan to contest.

“All the arguments as to whether the section can be interpreted to affect him will not be decided on Social Media, but at the Supreme Court. If he is barred from running AFTER nominations have closed and the PDP is declared as having no candidate, nobody should scream ‘judiciary is corrupt’ because such a large party saw the judicial danger ahead and deliberately ignored it,” he warned.

Let me poke my nose a bit today: the position of PDP is not an enviable one at all.



The minister also dismissed the chances of the PDP producing a winning candidate from the South-West, saying such a flagbearer would struggle to gain support outside the zone and would face stiff competition from the ruling APC.

“If the PDP decides to field its most attractive S/West candidate, no other region of the country will vote for a fresh Yoruba candidate who would be eligible for fresh two terms in office. And that candidate will battle with the well-oiled APC structures in the S/West,” he wrote.

On Obi, the 2023 Labour Party candidate, Keyamo argued that even if the PDP managed to bring him back, doubts around his credibility and single-term pledge could undermine his support base.

“If the PDP woos back Peter Obi, scenario three above will still apply to him, hence all his shout of serving one-term of recent. In addition, the principled ones amongst the ‘obidients’ will see him as going back to his vomit of ‘structure of criminality’ and may not be too vociferous in their support anymore,” he said.

Keyamo concluded that the PDP’s current challenges were the result of its “original sin” of failing to zone its ticket to the South in 2023, stressing that zoning realities remained a major factor in Nigerian politics.

“The young social media warriors may lampoon anyone talking about these zoning sentiments, but that is the REALITY of our politics and it is not about to end. EXCEPT something EXTRAORDINARY happens, the Party may have to wait till 2031,” he declared.

