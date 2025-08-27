2027 Presidency: They want to destroy you politically, Group warns Jonathan

By Daniel Abia

P/Harcourt: South-South reawakening group, SSRG, a socio-political organisation in the Niger Delta, has called on former President Goodluck Jonathan to be circumspect of the various groups calling him to throw his hat into the ring for the 2027 presidential election.

The group led by Dr. Joseph Ambakaderimo said any attempt for the former President to yield to such call would lead to his political demise, saying that the people behind the call do not mean well for him and Nigeria as a whole.

Ambakaderimo in a telephone conversation in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, said about six different associations in the Niger Delta region met recently to look into the import of the calls by some northerners to drag Jonathan into the political fray and came to the conclusion that “those behind the scheme were Nigeria’s enemies”.

Acording to him, “go back to history, you will see that these are the same people who hated Jonathan with passion when he served as president. They said he was weak; he was incapable of securing Nigeria from Boko Haram terrorists. So, what has suddenly changed now?

“The Jonathan narrative in this enterprise of drafting him to run in the 2027 elections hasn’t been made clear to us by Jonathan himself. Therefore, l wouldn’t want to say much until he, Jonathan, speaks by declaring his intentions.

“However my understanding at this time and the question to ask is how come the sudden 360 degree likeness and love from persons who worked against Jonathan and previously called him all the unprintable names have now become the ones urging him to come out of his political hibernation?.

“My understanding is that there is a grand plan to scatter the southern votes by way of drafting in as many candidates as possible from the south to scramble for the southern votes while leaving the northern votes intact for the supposedly single dominant candidate.

“If this is the strategy of Jonathan’s new found friends, we may likely see a scenario where that Northern candidate might win with not more than three million votes, which will lead to a possible runoff in 2027. This strategy is just to weaken the incumbent, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and take power back to the North through the back door.

“So far, we are watching this game with rapt attention to see the destination where it will anchor”, Ambakaderimo said.

Recall that a pro-Jonathan group, Bring Back Our Goodluck, last weekend in Kano had called on Jonathan to contest the 2027 presidential election, declaring that Nigerians were “misled in 2015” into voting out his administration.