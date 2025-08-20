2027: Only God and Nigerians can decide Amaechi’s fate, not Wike — APC Chieftain

File: Nyesom Wike and Rotimi Amaechi.

By Daniel Abia

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has said that the fate of former Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, in the 2027 presidential race will be decided only by God and Nigerian voters — not by political rivals.

Eze was reacting to a recent comment by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, who reportedly said Amaechi would not secure the presidential ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in 2027.

Challenging the remark, Eze asked whether Wike had become “God or a member of the ADC” to determine Amaechi’s political future.

“In this regard, it is only God who has continued to determine Amaechi’s fate politically that will determine his fate come 2027,” Eze said, adding that party delegates — not individuals — would decide who carries the ADC flag.

Eze accused Wike of being consumed by what he termed “Amaechicanism” — a trait he defined as the fear of Amaechi’s political resurgence.

The APC stalwart further highlighted Amaechi’s accomplishments as former Governor of Rivers State and Transportation Minister, describing him as a capable leader with the will to tackle corruption if elected president.

Eze dismissed recurring allegations by Wike concerning the sale of state-owned gas turbines under Amaechi’s administration, saying the matter had long been clarified and duly documented in past state budgets.

He maintained that Amaechi remains a formidable political force whose destiny lies in the hands of God and Nigerians.