2027: Ondo will vote massively for Tinubu — Aiyedatiwa

—Urges Residents to Participate in Voter Registration

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has assured that the state will deliver massive votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking at an All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders’ meeting in Akure, Aiyedatiwa urged party members to close ranks, intensify mobilization, and canvass more supporters for the ruling party.

The governor noted that the Renewed Hope Initiative was designed to strengthen the grassroots base of the APC, targeting the registration of at least 1,000 new members in every ward across the state.

“This is our party, and it is our collective responsibility to make it stronger. The Renewed Hope Initiative has been structured to build the party from the grassroots. Our target is nothing less than one thousand new members per ward. We must mobilize, organize, and be consistent in our engagements,” he said.

Aiyedatiwa also highlighted his administration’s strides in economic and infrastructural development, announcing that the state had signed memoranda of understanding (MoU) for the establishment of a cement factory, a fertilizer plant, and a petrochemical industry.

“These strategic projects will create jobs and boost our economy. I also assure our people that all ongoing infrastructural projects, including those inherited by this administration, will be completed,” he added.

The governor further disclosed plans to assume responsibility for some federal roads to ease transportation challenges, citing the Ikare-Akoko, Idanre-Akure, and Okitipupa-Igbokoda roads as priority projects.

APC State Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, commended Aiyedatiwa for sustaining regular interaction with party stakeholders, stressing the need for unity and grassroots mobilization.

“We must all go back to our wards and local governments to redouble our efforts. There is no division in our party—the government and the party remain one. Unity and commitment at the grassroots are critical to sustaining our dominance,” Adetimehin said.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Rt. Hon. Victor Olabimtan, reaffirmed that the APC remained united and indivisible in his constituency, while the Director of Corporate Services at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde, lauded Aiyedatiwa’s performance.

“Your developmental initiatives can be seen across all 18 local government areas of the state. With more work and greater mobilization, the APC can achieve an even higher margin of victory in 2027,” Abegunde said.